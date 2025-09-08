Ascent Group LLC Has $15.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

