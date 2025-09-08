Ascent Group LLC Has $117.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 164.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114,127 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $117,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,832,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,371,000 after buying an additional 15,248,042 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,015,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.