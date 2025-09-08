Ascent Group LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $251.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

