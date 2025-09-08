Ascent Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 251.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,709 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 597.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after purchasing an additional 276,601 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 9,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $182.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $186.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

