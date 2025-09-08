Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 185.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 28.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

