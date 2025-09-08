Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IDU stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $111.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

