Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VXF opened at $207.79 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $209.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.