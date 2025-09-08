Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.35.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $314.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.