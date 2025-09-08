Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $319.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.73. The firm has a market cap of $523.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $322.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

