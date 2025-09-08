Analyzing Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) & CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 2 11 28 0 2.63 CrowdStrike 0 19 24 1 2.59

Profitability

Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus price target of $211.68, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. CrowdStrike has a consensus price target of $460.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Palo Alto Networks.

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks 12.30% 17.66% 5.56% CrowdStrike -6.84% -1.53% -0.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $9.22 billion 14.11 $1.13 billion $1.60 121.54 CrowdStrike $3.95 billion 26.51 -$19.27 million ($1.19) -350.95

Palo Alto Networks has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palo Alto Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats CrowdStrike on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company offers cloud security, secure access, security operations, and threat intelligence and security consulting; professional services, including architecture design and planning, implementation, configuration, and firewall migration; education services, such as certifications, as well as online and in-classroom training; and support services. It sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

