Analyzing Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barings Bdc and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Barings Bdc alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Bdc 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 1 3.00

Barings Bdc presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Barings Bdc.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Barings Bdc has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Barings Bdc pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Barings Bdc pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings Bdc has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings Bdc and Bain Capital Specialty Finance”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Bdc $286.17 million 3.44 $110.29 million $0.96 9.76 Bain Capital Specialty Finance $292.65 million 3.48 $119.42 million $1.66 9.45

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Bdc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barings Bdc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Barings Bdc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Barings Bdc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barings Bdc and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Bdc 35.67% 9.76% 4.26% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 37.90% 11.41% 4.92%

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Barings Bdc on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings Bdc

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.