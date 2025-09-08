Analysts Set Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) PT at $33.00

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $68,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,100.26. This trade represents a 6.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $35,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,729.90. This represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,863 shares of company stock worth $204,575. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perrigo by 41.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,073,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,488,000 after buying an additional 3,227,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,198.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,052,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $36,755,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,817,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after buying an additional 983,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after buying an additional 647,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

