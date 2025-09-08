Ameris Bancorp $ABCB Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

ABCB opened at $73.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $75.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

