American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,334,299,000 after acquiring an additional 605,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,667,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,488,482,000 after acquiring an additional 408,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,724 shares of company stock worth $48,227,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $326.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $332.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.