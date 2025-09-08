Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

