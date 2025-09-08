Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,468 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises about 0.9% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 9,302,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,130,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 358,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,050,762.60. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,087,003 shares of company stock valued at $284,933,545 in the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

