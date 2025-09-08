Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
Venture Global Stock Performance
VG opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global
Venture Global Company Profile
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Venture Global
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Potential Rate Cuts Could Benefit These Firms
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Eyes on the Sky: AST SpaceMobile Prepares for Commercial Launch
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.