Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Venture Global Stock Performance

VG opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

