Adalta Capital Management LLC Invests $127,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

