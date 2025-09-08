Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 2.8% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $107,330,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,288 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $55,429,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $53,061,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.2%

WY stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.