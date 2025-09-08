Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $7.22 Million in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CNS opened at $72.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. Cohen & Steers Inc has a twelve month low of $68.99 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.