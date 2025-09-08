Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in enGene Holdings Inc. $ENGN

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 3.08% of enGene worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in enGene by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in enGene by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGN opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.40. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

enGene ( NASDAQ:ENGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

