7,539 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,000. AutoZone accounts for about 3.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,148.90.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $116,321,123. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE AZO opened at $4,216.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,929.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,747.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $4,248.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

