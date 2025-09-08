551 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Charter Communications by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $261.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.67 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.61.

Charter Communications Profile



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

