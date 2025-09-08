3,595 Shares in Loews Corporation $L Purchased by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Loews by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of L stock opened at $96.56 on Monday. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews



Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

