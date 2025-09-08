20,000 Shares in FB Bancorp, Inc. $FBLA Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000.
FB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FBLA stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $12.74.
FB Bancorp Company Profile
FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.
