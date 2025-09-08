178,102 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 178,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $83,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $94,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $757.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

