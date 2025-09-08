1,526 Shares in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $4,376,918. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $237.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.