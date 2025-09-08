1,411 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

