Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. $SVCO

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,012,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. Silvaco Group makes up about 0.4% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 3.45% of Silvaco Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Silvaco Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Silvaco Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silvaco Group by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Silvaco Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SVCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on SVCO

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.