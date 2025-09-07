Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Short Interest Down 50.9% in August

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,600 shares, adecreaseof50.9% from the July 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HAUZ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 60,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,278. The company has a market capitalization of $884.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

About Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.