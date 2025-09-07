WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 94,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 333,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USDU. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 582,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

