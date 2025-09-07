WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.42. 10,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 64,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WH Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get WH Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WHGLY

WH Group Stock Down 0.8%

WH Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

(Get Free Report)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.