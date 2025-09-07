Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3,463.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the first quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 628,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,099,000 after buying an additional 74,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.4% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.5%

WFC opened at $78.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

