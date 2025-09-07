Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,837 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.07% of Weave Communications worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $8,720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $10,186,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Weave Communications by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 628,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weave Communications by 474.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 471,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Weave Communications by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 348,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.75. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weave Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $64,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 584,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,203.63. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 53,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $456,223.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,004,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,528.24. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,294 shares of company stock worth $739,723 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weave Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.