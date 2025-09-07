Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $220.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WM. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

