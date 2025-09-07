Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.80 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.53). Approximately 25,411,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 4,669,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.40 ($1.53).

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.75. The company has a market capitalization of £482.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,159.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Warehouse REIT had a net margin of 856.82% and a return on equity of 81.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warehouse REIT will post 5.74454 EPS for the current year.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.