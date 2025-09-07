Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Holdings Lowered by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO opened at $41.34 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The company had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

