Vertex, Inc. $VERX Stock Holdings Lowered by Tensile Capital Management LP

Tensile Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,076 shares during the period. Vertex comprises 16.3% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned 2.31% of Vertex worth $128,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vertex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after acquiring an additional 172,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 178,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $60.71.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $508,337.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,127.76. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,562.75. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,000 shares of company stock worth $130,136,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Vertex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERX

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.