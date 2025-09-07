Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 11.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 207,543,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 121,252,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Up 11.1%

The firm has a market cap of £600,996.30, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

