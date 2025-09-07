Ventas, Inc. $VTR is Presima Securities ULC’s 5th Largest Position

Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 7.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.11% of Ventas worth $33,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2%

VTR opened at $67.88 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 157.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This trade represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,788 shares of company stock worth $18,279,081 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

