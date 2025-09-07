Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,408,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

