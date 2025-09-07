Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 298,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $139.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.