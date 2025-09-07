USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 52,665 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,665 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $231,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 35,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $418.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.