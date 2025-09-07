USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $372.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.81 and its 200 day moving average is $348.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

