UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Trimmed by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,918 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 151.1% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 68.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 119,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $62,420,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $315.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.78 and a 200-day moving average of $373.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.86.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

