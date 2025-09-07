UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $315.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.86.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

