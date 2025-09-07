UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 50,707 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,707 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ECL opened at $273.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.12. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

