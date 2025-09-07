UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 10,865 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Salesforce worth $171,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $2,039,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,773. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

