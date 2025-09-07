UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Deere & Company $DE

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $571,073,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,686,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $472.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.75. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $378.66 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.