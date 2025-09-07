UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $68 Million Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,091 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $68,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $72,706,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 108.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $6,760,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in American Tower by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 95,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.50. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

